Aayannoor: For the children, fish isn't just another creature but at the heart of countless stories and endless curiosity. While elders fondly recalled catching fish with makeshift nets made from bath towels, children eagerly shared their own tales of scooping fish of different hues from local streams and transferring them into aquariums at home.

The event, titled "Oru Meenkadha Sollattuma?" (Shall I tell a fish story?), was organised by the Balavedhi of the Aayannoor Yuvashakthi Public Library. The one-day programme was a delightful journey into the enchanting world of local freshwater species, blending education, exploration and wonder.

As part of the event, children trekked along the streams of Aayannoor in search of native fish species, guided by environment and film activist and wildlife photographer Jayesh Padichal, who anchored the session. With engaging narratives, he introduced the young explorers to the diversity of aquatic life, explaining the unique features, behaviours and reproductive habits of various species found in their own backyard.

Author and teacher Jithesh Kamballoor also joined the interaction. As the children sang, played, and waded through nature with infectious enthusiasm, it became a curious scene for the local community too.

The programme was led by Yuvashakthi Public Library President PV Purushothaman, Vice President P V Sajeevan and Vanthiavedhi convenor M Priya, along with Athira Sarith, M Gopalakrishnan, P D Vinod, Nandu Bhaskar, M V Sumesh Kumar and Nandana Shiju.