Kattapana: Despite being elevated to a taluk hospital nearly a decade ago, Kattapana Taluk Hospital continues to function without a gynaecology department, leaving pregnant women in the region without critical maternal care.

The gravity of this gap was felt once again on Sunday, when a 31-year-old woman from Kanchiyar, who had been under treatment at Idukki Medical College, went into unexpected labour at home. With heavy post-delivery bleeding, she was rushed to the Kattapana Taluk Hospital, where no gynaecologist was on call.

Dr Greeshma Mathachan, who was on duty in the casualty ward, quickly assessed the situation and alerted Dr V S Betty, an ENT specialist and the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer (RMO). Dr Betty rushed to the hospital, and together, the doctors worked tirelessly for two hours to stabilise both the mother and the newborn baby girl, who weighed around 3.5 kilograms.

The woman had visited the hospital just two days prior, planning to get admitted in advance of her expected delivery date of July 7. However, labour began unexpectedly at home, and her family cut the umbilical cord themselves before rushing her to the hospital.

Despite this being her fourth delivery, the mother suffered serious complications, and if not for the swift action of the two doctors, the lack of a dedicated gynaecology department could have cost both her and the child their lives.

Following initial stabilisation, the mother and baby were shifted to Idukki Medical College Hospital for further care.

The incident has reignited concerns over the long-standing demand for a gynaecologist at Kattapana Taluk Hospital, which lacks even a sanctioned post for the role. Pregnant Women who unable to afford private care, are left with no option but to travel long distances to Idukki or Kottayam Medical Colleges or to the Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital.