Pandalam: Once the busiest trading hub in the region, the Pandalam market now wears a deserted look. Having served as home to over 50 bustling stalls and lively crowds, the market has come to a near standstill, with only a meat shop and two small vendors operating on a floor-rent basis. The Matsyafed fish stall here, however, continues to function, except on Sundays.

Earlier, the market thrived on Tuesdays and Fridays, drawing hundreds of buyers and sellers. Today, the vast space is mostly used for parking and other non-trading purposes.

Of the original 50 stalls, 34 were dismantled due to fire and structural damage, while six stalls in its corners were vacated over rent arrears. As customer footfall declined, traders struggled with unpaid dues and are now reluctant to return. This has prompted the municipal authorities to virtually abandon the market. This, in turn, has also brought down public interest even in the remaining fish stall.

Efforts by the Suchitwa Mission under the Swachh Survekshan to beautify the area, with seating facilities and a garden, have faded into neglect. Overgrown weeds and unchecked garbage have turned the premises into a haven for stray dogs. The market’s entry gate, constructed by the erstwhile Pandalam Panchayat for ₹50,000, now stands as a symbol of lost purpose.

A proposal to convert part of the market into a new bus stand also failed to take off.

Fisheries Department project shelved

In an effort to revive the market, the Fisheries Department once planned to seek government funding. Former municipal chairperson Susheela Santosh led a team that submitted a memorandum to Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, proposing a ₹4 crore redevelopment project. The plan included flood-resistant elevated stalls and designated sections for meat, fish, and vegetables.

Though a detailed project report was submitted, lack of follow-up from the Municipality has led to the Fisheries Department shelving the plan, leaving the once busting market in a state of irreversible decline.