Senior CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. He was admitted to the ICU of Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Hospital in Pattom. Hospital authorities said his condition is currently stable.



Achuthanandan, 101, is one of the tallest figures in Kerala’s political history. A founding member of the CPM, he served as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and was known for his strong stance against corruption and land encroachments. He has been away from active politics in recent years due to age-related ailments.