Kottayam: The Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre located along the Kodimatha–Chanthakadavu MG Road will resume operations from Wednesday. The District Panchayat Committee is expected to approve a ₹15 lakh fund for disbursing staff salaries at its meeting on Monday.

In the initial phase, stray dogs within the Kottayam municipal limits will be targeted for sterilisation. Ahead of reopening, the facility underwent a thorough disinfection drive yesterday.

Dr P K Manoj Kumar, head of the District Animal Husbandry Department, confirmed that staffing for the centre is complete. Two dog catchers have been temporarily appointed. The full team includes a veterinary surgeon, an anaesthesia assistant, four caretakers and a cleaner.

The centre had been closed last year after authorities failed to renew the project. During its previous operational year alone, as many as 1,732 stray dogs were sterilised at the facility. While the centre is operated by the Animal Husbandry Department, overall responsibility for the project lies with the District Panchayat.

In addition to stray dogs in Pallom and Ettumanoor blocks, the centre also caters to Kottayam and Ettumanoor municipalities. Local bodies availing the facility’s services are required to pay ₹2,100 per sterilisation conducted within their respective limits.