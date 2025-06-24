Kochi: This anti-drug day (June 26), Manorama Online, in association with the Vishwashanthi Foundation and the JoyAlukkas Foundation, is launching the “Be a Hero, Say no to Drugs” campaign. Students from classes 8 to 12 (including Plus One and Plus Two) and their parents can take part in the campaign. The campaign is being organised in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau of India and the Regional Sports Centre.

A day against drug abuse with Mohanlal

As part of the campaign, a range of competitions such as basketball matches, poster designing and quizzes have been planned. The event will be held at the Kadvanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi. Winners will receive exciting prizes, including cash awards.

Officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau will deliver anti-drug day messages. Actor Mohanlal and entrepreneur Joy Alukkas will jointly administer the anti-drug pledge and present awards to the winning students.

Here’s how you can join

Students from classes 8 to 12 are eligible to participate. Ensure advanced registration to compete in events. School ID cards must be presented at the venue to participate in the competitions.

School authorities interested in registering students can contact 98461 63658 for more details.