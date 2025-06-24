The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for five districts in Kerala on Tuesday, predicting heavy rainfall. The weather agency also predicted isolated showers in other parts of the state.

A yellow alert has been issued in the northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram; meanwhile, no alert is in place for the rest of the districts. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of rainfall in the range of 7-12 cm in a 24-hour period.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for eight districts on Wednesday. The alert is in place for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall in parts of the state over the next three hours.

According to the advisory, isolated places in the districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain. The agency also warned of the possibility of gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h in these areas.