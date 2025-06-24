Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan is currently under observation in the intensive care unit, his son Arun Kumar V A said in a Facebook post on Monday.



Achuthanandan was admitted to Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Hospital in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram after experiencing mild breathing difficulties on Monday morning. Doctors detected a minor cardiac condition following preliminary tests, the post said.

Achuthanandan, 101, is one of the tallest figures in Kerala’s political history. A founding member of the CPM, he served as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and was known for his strong stance against corruption and land encroachments. He has been away from active politics in recent years due to age-related ailments.