Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan’s health condition has slightly improved, a medical bulletin issued by the Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Hospital in Pattom here on Tuesday said.

As per the bulletin, a special medical team, comprising a cardiologist, neurologist, intensivist, and nephrologist, is leading his treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Achuthanandan at the hospital in the morning. However, he did not speak to the media waiting outside.

Achuthanandan (101) is a prominent name in Kerala’s political history. A founding member of the CPM, he served as the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011.