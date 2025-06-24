Marayur: A wild elephant was found dead on Monday after reportedly falling into a gorge near a waterfall close to the Karimutty colony in Marayur. Forest officials conducted a preliminary inspection at the scene.



Initial assessments suggest the tusker may have slipped and fallen during a confrontation with another male elephant the previous night. The animal is believed to have tumbled through nearly 50 feet of dense forest before plunging around 20 feet off a rocky ledge.

Local residents found the carcass and informed the forest department. Further action will be taken after the official investigation is completed.