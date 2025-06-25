Kattoor: A man posing as an Arabic astrologer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing women after luring them with promises of resolving family issues. The accused, Yusuf Ali (45), a native of Ottapalam residing at Palakka Parambil House, was taken into custody by Anthikad Police.

According to police, the accused convinced a woman that he could remove "negative energy" affecting her family and summoned her to his so-called healing centre in Karalam, Kizhuthani. There, he allegedly sexually abused her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident.

He was also accused in another case where he sexually assaulted another woman and took ₹1,55,000 along with 8 sovereigns of gold ornaments from her. He called her to his second facility at Kurumpilavu, Pazhuvil, claiming he could exorcise evil spirits (yakshi badha) and remove "black magic" (kaivisham)

Ali operated under the guise of "Pranic healing" and "Arabic astrology," targeting vulnerable women seeking solutions for personal and family issues. Police probe revealed that he would apply an unknown liquid to his hands, rub it on the women’s foreheads, and make them inhale it, semi-intoxicating them before assaulting them.