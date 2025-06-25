Thiruvananthapuram: A 40-member expert team from the United Kingdom is expected to arrive soon to carry out repairs on a British Royal Air Force F-35 fighter jet that remains grounded at Thiruvananthapuram airport following an emergency landing.

Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that British officials will be required to pay parking charges for the grounded aircraft. The amount will be decided by the government.

Diplomatic and security formalities are currently underway between India and the UK, including clearances for the incoming British Air Force personnel. The F-35 remains stationed in an open area of the airport and is being guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The F-35B, an asset of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) that was leading the UK Carrier Strike Group, did make several attempts to land on the mother frigate on June 14 but couldn't because of the obnoxious weather. By then, it was already low on fuel. Subsequently, the SQUAWK 7700 distress code was activated, and the fighter jet was promptly guided by the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System to Bay 4 of the Thiruvananthapuram airport, a slot reserved for VIP aircraft.

Initially, it was speculated that low fuel had forced the British jet to land in Thiruvananthapuram. Now, it is certain that low fuel had led to fuel starvation as a result of its repeated attempts to land on the mother ship (HMS Prince of Wales).