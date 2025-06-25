Kochi: A case has been registered against a union driver in connection with the death of a man after a Range Rover lost control at the Muthoot Motors yard in Palarivattom on Sunday.

The Palarivattom police have booked Anshad for causing death by negligence. Palarivattom police officials said that the investigation is underway.

The incident occurred while vehicles were being unloaded from a trailer at the yard.

The deceased is Roshan (35), an employee of Muthoot Motors. Another person, Aneesh, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Roshan and Aneesh were standing behind the car, guiding the driver, when the vehicle suddenly lost control and ran over Roshan.