In a powerful show of collective resolve against substance abuse, Kozhikode district will witness one of the largest anti-drug campaigns in the state on Wednesday, June 26. Titled ‘Two Million Pledge’, the initiative is being spearheaded by the Kozhikode District Panchayat with support from local self-government bodies and various government and non-government organisations.

At 11.30 am, over 20 lakh people are expected to take an anti-drug pledge simultaneously across 42,000 centres in the district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will administer the pledge online.

The district-level event will be held at Kozhikode Town Hall, with programmes beginning at 10.30 am. Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Forest Minister A K Saseendran will attend as chief guests. MPs, MLAs, senior officials, and representatives from political, cultural, educational, religious, business, and health sectors will join hands with civil society groups, labour unions, self-help groups, and the general public in the campaign.

The initiative aims to set a record in mass participation while reinforcing a strong message against drug abuse. Centres and individuals ensuring the highest participation will be honoured with special recognition and certificates of appreciation.