Munroethuruth: A cloud of concern hangs over daily commuters in Perungalam as the concrete platform and handrails of the boat jetty have fallen into a state of disrepair.

Over 400 people rely on the line boat service from Perungalam every day, the only dependable mode of transport connecting the island residents to the outside world. Among the regular commuters are around 200 students and teachers of the Perungalam Government Higher Secondary School, who travel to and from school on government boats.

Boat services to Perungalam operate 18 times a day from various locations including Kollam, Ashtamudi, Koyivila and Munroethuruth, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, with the jetty in a dilapidated state, passengers are increasingly worried about their safety. The portion of the platform leading to the ghat remains waterlogged, while the rusted and weakened handrails pose a serious risk. Even the poles usedfor anchoring the boats have deteriorated.

The condition of the boat itself is also alarming. The vessel that plies the Perungalam route is rusted and in dangerously poor shape. Following an earlier report by Manorama highlighting the issue, the Inland Water Transport Department conducted a survey. Although the department replaced the previous boat, the one brought in as a replacement was itself so worn out that it is unlikely to get a fitness certificate.

Passengers are now demanding immediate action for deploying a new boat and urgent repair of the Perungalam boat jetty.