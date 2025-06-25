Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has ordered an inquiry into discrepancies found in the Plus Two mark lists of around 30,000 students. A committee comprising the Joint Director (Academic) of the Higher Secondary Department, representatives from the State IT Cell, and the Government Press has been tasked with conducting the probe.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Education Minister V Sivankutty. The minister also directed that the faulty mark lists be replaced with corrected ones.

Meanwhile, Higher Secondary Department Joint Director Dr K Manickaraj said that schools would begin distributing the revised mark lists on Wednesday and Thursday. He added that error-free mark lists were already available on DigiLocker and could be downloaded. Printed copies would also be made available at the Higher Secondary Directorate.

This year, 4,47,000 students appeared for the Plus Two examinations. Errors were found in the mark lists of around 30,000 students. The mark lists were printed at a security press located outside Kerala, based on data provided by the Higher Secondary Directorate via CD. Due to a technical error during data transfer to the press’s software, marks in the fourth column were incorrectly recorded.

The printing press has acknowledged the mistake and has already dispatched the corrected mark lists to the respective schools.