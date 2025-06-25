A protest broke out at the University of Kerala’s Senate Hall here on Wednesday after an event organiser placed an image of Bharat Mata at a function attended by the Governor. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) opposed the display, warning that they would block the Governor’s entry if the image was not removed.

The programme was organised by the Sree Padmanabha Seva Samithi as part of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Emergency period. Tensions escalated when BJP and RSS workers clashed with the police inside the Senate hall, resulting in an altercation. BJP members also raised slogans during the protest. Outside the venue, SFI activists confronted the police, leading to further scuffles.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) also joined the protest, stating that religious symbols have no place within the university campus. University officials supported this stance, asserting that events involving religious imagery violate institutional regulations. The University Registrar confirmed to the media that such programmes go against university norms.

Despite the objections, the organisers refused to remove the image and proceeded with the event as planned. The Governor arrived at the venue under heavy police security and reached the stage, even as SFI activists attempted to block his entry.