Malappuram: A tribal man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Pothukallu Vaniyampuzha in Nilambur on Wednesday. The deceased Binni (57) was a resident of the Vaniyambuzha settlement.

According to P N Kavitha, the local ward member, Binni had gone out on Wednesday morning to collect mushrooms about 100 metres from his home. As he did not return by evening, his family went looking for him and later found him dead, with the elephant still standing nearby.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to cross the swollen Chaliyar River by boat to recover the body. “The strong river current delayed access to the settlement, which can only be reached by raft,” Kavitha said. Authorities are attempting to shift the body to Nilambur District Hospital, depending on weather conditions.