Thiruvananthapuram: CPM leader and writer M Swaraj has declined to accept the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, stating that he has always maintained a stance of not accepting any kind of awards. In a Facebook post, Swaraj said he became aware of the Akademi’s announcement only late in the day, as he was attending the CPM State Committee meeting.

“I have held a long-standing position of not accepting awards of any kind,” he wrote. “In the past, when a few trusts and committees considered me for recognition, I personally conveyed this stance to them. At the time, a public declaration was not required.”

However, as news of the Akademi award became public, Swaraj said he felt the need to publicly clarify his position. “Whether it is public service or literary work, I have never accepted, and will never accept, any awards. I reiterate this position,” he added, while expressing his respect for the Akademi.

Swaraj won the Sibi Kumar Endowment Award in the essay category for his book ‘Pookkalude Pusthakam’. He was praised and trolled on social media in equal measure when the news broke that he was selected for an award.