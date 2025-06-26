Paramount Tea Marketing chairman Philip Rajit Ninan passes away
Paramount Tea Marketing South India Chairman Philip Rajit Ninan passes away. He was 76. The body will be brought to his residence, Chackolas Habitat Club House, at 6 am on Friday and will be taken to Kulathupuzha at 9 am.
The funeral will be held at 3 pm at St Mark's CSI Church. He was the son of the late Philip Ninan and Leela. He is survived by his wife Anila Ninan, daughter Diya Ninan, and son-in-law Dr Ajay Mathew.
