Kozhikode: A stray dog that attacked 19 people in under nine hours was captured by the dog squad from the corporation's Animal Birth Control Hospital here on Wednesday. The dog was spotted at around 11.15 am at PR Nambiar Road in Ashokapuram after a search of over nine and half hours.

The stray was transferred to the observation cell at the Animal Birth Control Hospital at Poolakadavu. Other dogs in the same area will also be vaccinated, as there is a possibility that the stray may have bitten them.

The incident came to light after the police control room had informed the corporation authorities that a man had been attacked by a stray dog near CH overbridge. The same dog had also attempted to attack a woman near the junction before the CH overbridge. Following this, a search operation was carried out led by Dr VS Greeshma, chief veterinary surgeon at the corporation.

Later, the corporation authorities received the information that the dog was spotted near the Sreekandeshwaram temple road. It was also seen in Ashokapuram and Nadakavu Cross Road via Malabar Christian College Junction. However, the search party could not spot the dog.

The search was resumed at 6 am on Wednesday, hoping to capture the dog before it attacked more people. The authorities were alerted after the dog chased a postal employee of the corporation at Ashokapuram.

The dog squad comprised of dog catchers R Sudheesh, KP Prajeesh, OT Deepak, AP Ashwaraj and driver V Sreejesh.