Poochakkal: Strong whirlwinds uprooted several trees and caused severe damage at Karippozhi area in Thrichattukulam in Alappuzha district. The winds, which started blowing on Wednesday afternoon, uprooted three coconut trees on the premises of Karippozhi Bhagavathy Temple. The trees, which fell on the roof of the temple, broke several tiles and also damaged the roof.

In another incident, the compound wall of the house of Muraleedhara Panicker at Nedumballil collapsed in the winds. Meanwhile, a mango tree at Mini Nivas, a house owned by Smitha, fell on the premises of the Karippozhi temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

A teak tree at the house of Mulaykkalparambil Ramesan and a coconut tree and mango tree on the premises of the residence of Nappozhiyil Sajeevan were also uprooted.

The winds affected some other areas in Panavally panchayat also. In ward 12, a house belonging to Kaniyamvelli Babu collapsed after a tree fell over it.