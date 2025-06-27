Thiruvananthapuram: Around 56 children were rescued and 140 child labour hotspots were identified by the Women and Child Development Department in the last fiscal year, according to Health Minister Veena George. Rescued children will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Those from other states will be sent to their respective CWCs, while others will be rehabilitated under the department’s care.

The rescue operations, conducted under the Sharanabalyam project and linked to the KAVIL Plus initiative, aim to identify and rehabilitate children involved in labour or begging. A statewide 2025 survey helped map the hotspots, located in festival venues, industrial sites, and plantations.

During the operation, Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of hotspots (30), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (12), Kollam (11), Idukki (13), Alappuzha (10), Kannur (10), Thrissur and Malappuram (9 each), Wayanad (8), Kottayam and Kasaragod (7 each), Pathanamthitta (6), and Palakkad and Kozhikode (4 each).

Efforts to make Kerala child labour-free have been intensified, with coordinated operations planned alongside the Labour Department and Police to eliminate the practice by next year, according to the Minister.

The public is urged to report incidents of child labour by calling the child helpline 1098 or messaging the WhatsApp number 82818 99479.