Puthoor: It’s been over a month since a gold ring, lost by someone and later recovered, has been waiting for its rightful owner. The ring, which bears a man’s name, remains unclaimed at the Puthoor Police Station.

The ring was found on May 17 by 48-year-old Shaji, a carpenter and resident of Shaji Bhavan in Thevalappuram. He spotted the piece of jewellery near the Pandara curve on the Puthoor–Kottarakkara Road. Following this, Shaji handed it over to the Puthoor police the very next day. The police had then assured him that they would notify him if the owner came forward.

It has now emerged that nearly a month before Shaji found the ring, a young man from Bharanikkavu had visited the Pandara area claiming to have lost a gold ring. He had reportedly borrowed the ring from a relative with the intent of pledging it but misplaced it along the way. The youth had left a contact number at a nearby shop, hoping to be informed in case the jewellery was recovered.

However, the shopkeeper was unable to retrieve the contact number when the ring was found. The Puthoor police, upon learning about the earlier claim, passed on the information to the Bharanikkavu police. But that, too, has yielded no results.

Police have clarified that the ring will only be handed over to someone who can produce solid proof of ownership. If a claimant does come forward, the handover will be done in Shaji’s presence.