Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala experienced an 8% rainfall deficit in June, with cumulative monsoon rainfall between June 1 and 25 measuring 488.5 mm against a normal of 532.5 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) extended range forecast. The shortfall comes amid widespread rain-related damage, pointing to an uneven and erratic start to the southwest monsoon season.



While six districts received normal rainfall, eight districts recorded deficient rainfall in the past week. Rainfall across Lakshadweep and Mahe was also below par, with Lakshadweep recording a 37% deficit.

Kerala and Mahe also experienced a deficit of 21% in the last week (June 19 to June 25) with a rainfall of 162.5 mm against a normal of 1622.5 mm.

The outlook for the coming fortnight paints a mixed picture. Despite heavy rain alerts issued for the last week of June, the IMD forecasts cumulatively below-normal rainfall over Kerala and Mahe for both weeks ending July 9. The trend is attributed to large-scale climate patterns, including the neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and a developing weak negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) --both of which influence monsoon intensity over India.

Strong surface winds of 50–60 kmph have been forecast across Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep, particularly on June 26 and 27, as a low-pressure system moves west-northwestward from the Bay of Bengal across eastern India.

Another low-pressure area is likely to form around June 29 over the north Bay of Bengal, with a low to moderate chance of intensifying into a depression by July 1, the IMD said. Despite this, the agency does not expect any cyclonic systems to develop over the North Indian Ocean, which will keep monsoon activity limited.