Thiruvalla: A swift response by the KSRTC bus crew helped save a young girl who fell unconscious during a journey. The incident occurred aboard a KSRTC Fast Passenger bus travelling from Thenkasi to Kottayam.

The girl, who had boarded the bus from Kozhencherry to Thiruvalla along with her parents, began to feel unwell shortly after getting on. Acting quickly, the bus crew diverted the vehicle and rushed her to the emergency wing of Thiruvalla Medical Mission (TMM) Hospital.

The situation was made more difficult due to heavy rain outside, which had forced the bus windows to be kept shut. The overcrowded interior, coupled with low venillation caused the girl to suffer a drop in blood pressure. A fellow passenger, who worked as nurse, immediately stepped in to administer CPR.

Dr Shyama Vishwanath, head of the TMM Hospital emergency wing, confirmed that the girl was discharged following preliminary treatment and that a drop in blood pressure was likely due to the stifling conditions inside the packed bus.

Hospital authorities praised the bus conductor CR Prakash and driver AS Manoj for prioritising the health and safety of their passenger. They also extended appreciation to the nurse who performed CPR.