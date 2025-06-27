Kottakkal: Abdullah Abulayan, an Arab, wouldn’t think twice before choosing Kerala as his most favourite place on earth. This is probably the reason why he has sponsored digging of over 30 borewells for the poor families here. The construction of the 31st well had begun yesterday at Kottappuram near Ponmala. Wells would be dug at Kuzhuppuram and Palachiramad in a few days.

Abdullah (46), a native of Saudi Arabia, has been visiting Kottakkal regularly since 2009 for his father’s treatment. It was in 2017 that he befriended Chennengat Rafeeq (38), an autorickshaw driver at Changuvetti. Rafeeq is quite fluent in Arabic as he had been an expatriate for 12 years. Abdullah would only hire Rafeeq’s auto whenever he is in Kottakkal. It was to Rafeeq that Abdullah confided his desire to build borewells for financially backward families that suffer severe water scarcity.

Rafeeq who heads the auto drivers’ charity organisation supported Abdullah wholeheartedly as he was aware about the problem of water scarcity in the region. The first well was built at Pottipara. It would cost more than Rs 1 lakh to dig the well and to install motor and other facilities. Rafeeq finds out the families that need borewells and does all the preparations including finding the right spot for digging the well.

Abdullah comes to Kerala at least two or three times a year; so, the wells are also constructed then. Around 300 families could draw water from each well. Abdullah will stay at the place until the construction is completed and water appears in the well. Besides Kottakkal municipality, Abdullah has also built borewells at Othukkungal, Ponmala, Edarikkad and Parappoor panchayats. The philanthropist doesn’t hesitate to financially help people who need his support.

Abdullah’s wife and children also hire Rafeeq’s autorickshaw to go around the place whenever they are in Kottakkal. The Arab family has accepted Rafeeq as their beloved friend who motivates them to help others.