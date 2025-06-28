Kottakkal: “In a world where people grow increasingly disconnected, where love and empathy are fading, this novel gently stirs human emotion like a soft touch,” said former minister K K Shailaja, while releasing Ammamanamulla Kanavukal, a novel by children’s author E N Sheeja four years ago.

Through the story of nine-year-old Kani, the novel seek to portray the greatness of motherhood and the power of love. It is this poignant narrative that has now earned Sheeja the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Children's Literature.

Reacting to the honour, Sheeja expressed happiness and pride in her work being recognised. A Malayalam teacher at Irumbuzhy Government Higher Secondary School, Sheeja began her writing journey at a young age. She chose children’s literature as her focus, driven by a passion to engage with young minds. She has also served as the editor of Eureka, a bi-weekly children’s magazine.

Sheeja has authored 22 books, including Kunjikkili, Kinavil Virinjath, Theevandikothikal, and Panjarathari Nunanju, among others. Over the years, she has received multiple accolades, including awards from the State Institute of Children's Literature and the Joseph Mundassery Award from the Department of Education.

Sheeja’s husband, Ponmala V Vinod, is a teacher at the Perinthalmanna Government Boys Higher Secondary School. The couple has two children, V S Ardra and V S Adithyan,who are currently school students.