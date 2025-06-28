Thiruvananthapuram: Educational institutions in Kottayam district that are currently functioning as relief camps will remain closed on Saturday as per an official order.

Thrissur District collector has clarified that only the schools under the Thrissur District Education Office will be closed on June 28. Confusion prevailed after a widely circulated social media message that claimed all schools in the district would be closed. However, no official notification was issued by the district collector in this regard.

Illustration: Manorama/ Canva

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragode and an orange alert for Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Malappuram and Wayanad for Thursday.

An orange alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 12 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates the possibility of 7 cm to 12 cm.