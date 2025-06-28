Kalladikode: Jayadevi (49), a resident of Banglamkunnu at Kalladikode in Palakkad district, is struggling to survive. Suffering from disease, she is the lone earning member of the family comprising her 88-year-old mother, a daughter who is pursuing an undergraduate course and a son studying in plus-two. Jayadevi’s husband Ayyappan had passed away in 2020 following a heart attack.

Jayadevi’s troubles began five years ago, when she was diagnosed with a rare variety of the skin disease pemphigus vulgaris. Initially, sores appeared in her mouth which soon spread to her entire body. While injections have given her relief, Jayadevi now needs ₹43,000 for the last dose, but is unable to raise the money. Moreover, being the sole breadwinner of the family, Jayadevi is forced to work.

Jayadevi has already sought treatment at various hospitals, and medicines have reduced the severity of the disease. Still, she is yet to be completely cured. She often engages in activities under the employment guarantee scheme to meet the expenses of the house, including those related to her children’s education, but the disease prevents her from taking up regular work.

Another difficulty faced by the family is water shortage. Even though a common pipeline passes in front of their dilapidated house, the authorities have not provided them a water connection.

Meanwhile, as her daughter’s wedding has been fixed for December, Jayadevi desperately requires money for that purpose too. At the same time, doctors have warned Jayadevi that her disease would worsen if she does not take the last dose of the injection quickly. The family is now expecting support from good-hearted people to overcome the problems.