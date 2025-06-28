Kottayam: Amal Antony, a 22-year-old nursing student from Kottayam, Kerala, who was reported missing in Germany, has been confirmed dead by the officials from the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA).

Amal had moved to Germany nine months ago and was pursuing his first year of nursing studies at a college in Ulm, a city in southern Germany. He was found on Monday, June 23.

According to NORKA CEO Ajith Kolassery, legal formalities are currently underway in Germany, and the repatriation of Amal’s body to India is expected to take at least two weeks. The cause of death has not yet been officially communicated to the Indian authorities.

The office of V N Vasavan, Minister for Cooperation, Ports and Devaswom, who represents the Ettumanoor constituency, also confirmed that all necessary steps are being coordinated with the Indian embassy in Germany and NORKA to facilitate the return of Amal’s body to his hometown once the German procedures are completed.

Amal, a native of Kattathi in Athirampuzha, Kottayam, last contacted his family on the morning of June 23. He is survived by his father, Roy, his mother, Bindhu, and his sister, Ans.