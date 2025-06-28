Malappuram: A one-year-old boy has died in Kottakkal’s Kadampuzha, allegedly due to a lack of proper medical treatment. The deceased is Ezan Arhan, son of Kottakkal residents Hira Hareera and Nawaz.

Though the child was buried on Saturday morning, the police have exhumed the body for postmortem examination. The body will be shifted to Manjeri Medical College hospital for postmortem. The health department suspects that the child, who had jaundice, may not have received adequate treatment.

Kadampuzha Police have registered a case of unnatural death. The action was taken after widespread allegations emerged that the parents had failed to provide their child with appropriate treatment. There are also claims that the parents promoted unscientific methods of treatment. It is alleged that the child, who had shown symptoms of jaundice a few days earlier, was not given sufficient care. The health department is investigating whether the untreated jaundice was the cause of death.

Authorities also noted that the child, born at home, had not received any immunisations. However, according to the parents, the child collapsed and died shortly after being breastfed. The mother, an acupuncturist, is said to have widely promoted unscientific treatment methods through social media.