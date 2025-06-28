Kadalundi: The rising water level in the Chaliyar River, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, has placed Pattarmad Island within the river in grave danger of flooding. Water could inundate the island at any moment and residents are anxiously bracing for the worst, especially if the rains intensify in the coming days.

The relentless downpour, coupled with the surge of water flowing in from the Nilambur forest region, has been swelling the river for the past three days. During a recent high tide, floodwaters entered the island, sending panic through the small community. The residents only breathed a sigh of relief when water levels receded as the rains briefly eased.

Pattarmad Island, located in the second ward of the Kadalundi panchayat, spans around five acres and is home to seven families. The island also hosts an Uru (yacht)-making centre.

However, as the river’s current strengthens, the threat of floodwater breaching homes becomes increasingly real. Evacuation would be no easy task, especially at night. he residents here are now spending night with fear in their mind.

A key factor contributing to the island’s vulnerability is the deterioration of the protective wall surrounding it. Built over 40 years ago by the Water Resources Department, the wall has suffered severe damage, especially after the 2004 tsunami. Since then, it has never been properly repaired. With large sections warped or eroded, the island, located near the river’s mouth, faces repeated flooding, especially during episodes of sea erosion.

Transportation remains a major hurdle for islanders. Their only means of travel is by country craft. Whether it’s for children to attend school or families to buy essentials, boats are the only way to reach the mainland. Islanders usually dock their craft near Cheriyapalli to access the town.

This lack of connectivity poses a serious challenge, especially in emergencies. Transporting the sick or elderly to hospitals during a flood or medical crisis becomes an ordeal.