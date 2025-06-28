Thiruvananthapuram: The Health Department, in collaboration with the Education Department, will conduct a state-wide rabies awareness program in schools on Monday. Health Minister Veena George said special sessions led by doctors or health workers from local hospitals and health centres will be held during morning assemblies in all government and aided schools.

Also Read 2 out of 10 rabies deaths in Kerala were vaccinated, facial wounds proved fatal

This comes amid growing cases of rabid dog bites among children across the state. The initiative aims to educate children on the importance of first aid, vaccination, and safety measures to follow in case of animal bites or scratches, as children are at higher risk of infection. District-level programs will also be organised in key schools, attended by district collectors, public representatives, and senior health and education officials.

In July, similar awareness sessions will be extended to teachers and parents through PTA meetings. The departments will also distribute pamphlets, videos, and posters to guide children on rabies prevention, helping spread awareness beyond schools to households statewide.