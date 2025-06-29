Kalpetta: District Collector DR Meghasree has directed local bodies to conduct thorough inspections and implement strict monitoring mechanisms to ensure the safety of public water tanks, especially during the monsoon season. The directive follows reports that several water tanks installed by local authorities pose safety risks amid heavy rains.

The Collector issued these instructions while presiding over the District Development Committee meeting held at the APG Hall in the Asoothrana Bhavan at the district collectorate.

The Collector also ordered the demolition of a bund in by Kodanad Plantation, citing the hazard it posed by obstructing the natural flow of water and endangering nearby residents.

District Medical Officer Dr T Mohandas informed the meeting that disinfection activities had been carried out at the source in areas previously identified as epidemic hotspots, as a precautionary measure against monsoon-related diseases.

The Deputy Director of the Tourism Department noted that guidelines have been prepared to regularise unauthorised tents, resorts and tourism centres operating near forest boundaries without permission.

KL Paulose, representative of MP Priyanka Gandhi, urged the administration to take action against those issuing legal notices that challenge the land ownership of around 100 farmers in the Perikkalloor area along the Pulppally–Padichira villages. The Collector responded that revenue officials have been tasked with investigating the matter.

Paulose also called for the removal of dangerously leaning trees along the Pulppally–Chekadi road and demanded enhanced compensation for farmers affected by frequent wildlife intrusion.

Meanwhile, staff of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MGNREGP) were distributed appreciation certificates after the district secured the top position in the state for performance under the scheme.

The meeting was attended by ADM K Devaki, Sub Collector Misal Sagar Bharath, District Planning Officer M Prasadan, Wildlife Warden Varun Dalia and senior officials from various departments.