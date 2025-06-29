Kanhangad: The Hosdurg Kite Beach Park, once projected as a key tourist attraction, remains locked and lifeless after being caught in the crossfire between the Municipality and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). Despite the initial buzz, there has been no move to revive the park following its closure over regulatory violations.

The Municipality had earlier issued a notice to the DTPC, pointing out that the park’s construction had flouted provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Act. However, the DTPC is yet to submit the necessary documents clarifying its compliance. With the matter unresolved, the contractor withdrew from park operations, bringing all activities to a halt.

Adding to the chaos, the DTPC has now served a notice to the contractor, demanding payment of Rs.9 lakh, including dues for the months when the park remained closed. The move has drawn criticism, as many question the very legitimacy of awarding a contract before officially transferring documents to the Municipality.

Launched with much fanfare and a promise to boost the district's tourism potential, the park was inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas. A whopping Rs. 1 crore had been spent on developing its infrastructure. For a brief period, the park thrived, quickly becoming a hotspot for tourists and locals alike.

But the good times were short-lived

Once the Municipality flagged the CRZ violation, operations came to a grinding halt. The contractor tried to reopen the park on his own initiative, only to be thwarted by a series of bureaucratic hurdles. The Fire and Rescue Services Department refused to issue the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC), citing insufficient width at the park entrance as a fire safety hazard.

Since then, the park has fallen into neglect. Visitor numbers plummeted, stray dogs have taken over the grounds and reports suggest the park is now a den for anti-social elements who openly indulge in drinking and other unlawful activities.

What was envisioned as a valuable public asset and a catalyst for local tourism now stands as a grim reminder of mismanagement and official indifference. Unless swift action is taken, the ₹1 crore spent on this project may well go down the drain.