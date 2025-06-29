Munnar: The Mount Carmel Basilica in Munnar, the first basilica church in the high ranges, has begun offering Sunday Holy Mass in Hindi for Christian devotees among the region’s migrant workers. Beginning June 29, the Hindi Mass will be celebrated every Sunday at 2.30 pm.

Over a hundred Christian families are part of the migrant workforce employed in Munnar’s various plantation sectors. The decision to introduce Mass in Hindi was made in response to their long-standing request, said Fr Michael Valayinjiyil, Rector of the Basilica.

Following the inaugural Hindi Mass, Dr Sebastian Thekkethechril, Bishop of the Vijayapuram Diocese, will meet and interact with the migrant faithful.

A majority of these Christian families hail from Jharkhand. The migrant population in Munnar is concentrated in areas such as Lakshmi, Kadalar, Kallar, Rajamala, Vaguvara, Thenmala, Halayar, and Chenduvara, regions known for their dense plantation activity.

The Mount Carmel Church was elevated to the status of a basilica on May 24, 2024. Until now, the Basilica has been conducting Mass in Malayalam, Tamil, and English.