Nedumkandam/ Idukki: She’s a mother of two, a college student chasing academic dreams and a confident driver tackling some of Kerala’s toughest roads. At just 24, Sharanya from Vazhathoppil House in Nedumkandam Minor City is inspiring everyone around her with her grit and determination.

Sharanya is currently in her third year of BBA at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Thookkupalam. While most students spend their holidays relaxing, Sharanya shifts gears, quite literally. On her days off, she’s behind the wheel, handling pickup vans and trucks through the narrow, winding roads of Idukki.

Sharanya secured her driving license at 18 and has since become a familiar sight on the region’s steep terrains. There are a few routes in the high ranges she hasn't driven. Her journey began alongside her father, Muthu, a seasoned driver. Fate played a poetic twist when she married Karimbahikkal Surya, also a professional driver.

She’s not confined to short distances either. Sharanya takes on long-haul drives, transporting timber loads across rugged terrain. Her confidence behind the wheel rivals that of any experienced driver.

Alongside her passion for driving, Sharanya remains focused on her academic goals. She plans to pursue post-graduation and prepare for competitive exams after completing her degree.

Sharanya is also a devoted mother to two daughters--four-year-old Surya Gayathri and two-and-a-half-year-old Surya Krishna.

