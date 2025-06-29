Kazhakkoottam: The construction of ‘Nivasam’, a She-Lodge built by the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in the city’s IT hub of Kazhakkottam, has been completed. The inauguration of the facility will be held soon.

Nivasam is the third She-Lodge facility being established by the corporation as part of its broader initiative to make the capital more women-friendly. Located near the Corporation's Kazhakkoottam Zonal Office, the facility aims to provide safe, affordable accommodation for women and children visiting the area for various purposes, including job interviews, competitive examinations, or personal errands. The room tariff is expected to be finalised shortly.

The four-storey building houses 22 rooms, including 5 air-conditioned rooms. It also features car parking and other ancillary amenities. The total cost of the project is Rs.4.75 crore.

The project was initiated in 2019 during the tenure of former Mayor V.K. Prashanth. Medayil Vikraman, Chairman of the Corporation’s Public Works Standing Committee, confirmed that the date of inauguration will be announced soon.