Panamaram: Frustrated by the delay in paddy procurement and broken promises from authorities, farmers in the Vakayattu Padashekharam (polder network) of Panamaram panchayat in Wayanad are preparing to stage a dramatic protest today.

With the official procurement period ending on June 30, 14 farmers from the Vakayattu polder network committee have announced that they will lay siege to the local Krishi Bhavan and set fire to the harvested paddy that still lies uncollected.

According to the farmers, they harvested and dried the Matta paddy with great difficulty more than two weeks ago, following assurances from procurement agencies that collection would begin immediately. However, those promises have not been honoured and the authorities gradually went back on their words. The decision to set fire to the paddy stock is being staged as a symbolic protest on the day the official procurement deadline ends.

After harvesting the crop two weeks ago, farmers had spread the paddy out to dry in their courtyards and even in vehicle sheds on a direction by the authorities.

Farmers say representatives from rice mills, accompanied by officials, had tested the moisture content of the dried paddy and collected samples for further analysis. They were later informed that all samples met the required standards and were instructed to begin filling sacks in preparation for pickup. But the procurement vehicles never arrived.

Days later, officials allegedly reversed their position, claiming the paddy had excessive moisture content and declaring a 10% deduction for every 10 quintals. Farmers protested, arguing that properly dried paddy should not be subjected to such arbitrary reductions. In response, the mill owners reportedly backed out of the procurement process altogether.

The farmers now suspect a possible nexus between traders, middlemen, and mill owners to manipulate the procurement process for their benefit. With the paddy stored in courtyards and open spaces, any further delay could prove disastrous, especially as monsoon rains intensify.

The area is prone to flooding when the nearby river overflows, putting more than 300 quintals of harvested paddy at immediate risk of spoilage. With no alternative left and official procurement deadlines closing in, the farmers say they are left with no option but to burn their hard-earned produce in protest.