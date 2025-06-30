Thrissur man booked for assaulting traffic police in Kunnamkulam
The Kunnamkulam Police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man for assaulting a traffic officer on duty in town. The accused, Nazarudheen, is a native of Thrithala.
The incident took place around 10 am. While travelling on the Kunnamkulam–Pattambi road towards Guruvayur, Nazarudheen violated the one-way rule. When the officer stopped his vehicle, an enraged Nazarudheen allegedly abused, manhandled, and pushed the officer onto the road.
A team led by Station House Officer U K Shajahan apprehended the accused. The injured officer sought treatment at Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital.
