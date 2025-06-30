Kochi: The Customs have seized an exotic bird and five rare animals from two passengers who landed at the Cochin International Airport from Thailand on Monday. One Hyacinth Macaw, three Common Marmosets and two White Lipped Tamarins were seized from Jobson Joy and his wife Aryamol from Pathanamthitta.

They arrived by Thai Airways flight no TG347 and were intercepted at the exit gate by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs. A detailed examination of the checked-in baggage of the passengers resulted in the recovery of the bird and the animals.

As per the provisions of the EXIM policy, import of live animals listed under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the CITES is strictly regulated. Commercial trade of species listed under CITES and Appendix 1 and Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 is prohibited. The passengers were handed over to forest officials for further investigation.