Kallara: Anti-social elements turned the Perumthuruth SKV UP School campus into a site of wanton vandalism.

On Sunday morning, plant pots arranged along the school verandah and its surroundings were found dumped in a nearby lotus pond. The school’s verandah was smeared with sand and sludge, and the toilet facilities and surrounding areas were deliberately polluted.

The perpetrators also left the drinking water tap running and ransacked old teaching materials stored on campus, scattering them across the premises.

As soon as the incident came to light, parents and school authorities rushed to the scene and were shocked by the extent of the damage. A complaint has since been lodged with the Kaduthuruthy police, and an investigation is underway.

Local residents and parents have raised concerns about the increasing presence of anti-social elements in the area and have demanded stronger police patrolling around the school.

