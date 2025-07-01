Kerala has marked a major milestone in cattle breeding with the successful birth of two sets of twin female calves—a first since the launch of the sex-sorted semen scheme under the Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme (ABIP) a year ago. The scheme, implemented by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, aims to improve cattle breeds and increase farmers’ income by producing female calves with up to 90% accuracy. It is also part of the national Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

“While we’ve already seen multiple single female calf births following insemination under the scheme, the birth of twin female calves is rare. It is a remarkable achievement for our dairy sector,” said Dr R Rajeev, Managing Director of the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB).

One set of female twin calves was born on the farm of Sibichan Joseph in Nedumkandam, Idukki, following insemination carried out by the veterinary dispensary in Valaithovala. Another pair was born at the home of Tomy Thomas in Ramapuram, Kottayam, after insemination by the Muvattupuzha unit of the Kerala Livestock Department. Both births followed the use of sex-sorted semen from a Holstein Friesian bull named Airawat.

Sex-sorted semen technology, also known as sperm sorting, increases the chances of female offspring by selecting X chromosome-carrying sperm.

Although Kerala has achieved this feat, the technology itself is not fully indigenous. “India was the first country in Southeast Asia to produce conventional semen, with a facility at Mattupetty, Tamil Nadu. However, we don’t yet hold a patent to independently produce sex-sorted semen,” said Dr Rajeev.

He explained that nearly a decade ago, the department had proposed developing indigenous sex-sorting technology and even secured central funding. But the plan was abandoned after a patent dispute with the US-based firm Sexing Technologies Inc. “Instead of granting a license to Asian countries, the company sent its team and machinery to India to carry out the process here and collect semen from Indian bulls. However, no technology transfer was allowed,” Rajeev noted.

A pair born at the home of Tomy Thomas in Ramapuram, Kottayam, after insemination by the Muvattupuzha unit of the Kerala Livestock Department. Photo: Special arrangement.

Under the current arrangement, sex-sorted semen used in ABIP is supplied through this American firm. The central government funds the initiative, while the Kerala Livestock Department handles distribution across the state.

Despite its success, awareness of the scheme remains low. “Many farmers are still unaware of this technology,” said Dr Rajeev. The ABIP scheme, first rolled out in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and now available statewide, allows farmers to register their cows for ₹500. Each registration includes two insemination attempts, with a full refund if both fail.

Unlike conventional artificial insemination, sex-sorted procedures require greater precision due to the lower sperm count—just 1/10 compared to the conventional dose. “Success depends on careful administration. Also, the cow should ideally be a heifer or one that has calved only once or twice. The bulls used must be genetically superior,” Dr Rajeev added.