Malappuram: In a major political move, Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala will launch a statewide campaign to counter what it describes as ongoing verbal attacks from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The left party has been slamming the Muslim outfit over its political understanding with the UDF during the Nilambur bypoll campaign. As UDF's Aryadan Shoukath won the seat, Jamaat-e-Islami and its political arm, Welfare Party continued to face the heat from CPM.

A convention will be held in Nilambur on July 4 to clarify the organisation’s objectives and political stance, the Muslim outfit announced on Monday. Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala Ameer, P Mujeeb Rehman, will inaugurate the convention.

Similar programmes will be organised in all districts in the coming weeks.

Speaking ahead of the event, Jamaat-e-Islami Malappuram district vice president Sakeer Hussain said the CPM had been targeting the organisation for a long time. He argued that there is no rationale for criticising Jamaat-e-Islami based on the political views of the Welfare Party, its political wing.

“Even before the formation of a political party, Jamaat-e-Islami had made its political preferences clear during elections—typically supporting candidates based on individual merit rather than party allegiance,” said Sakeer.

“At present, the organisation is distanced from politics. The Welfare Party includes members from diverse backgrounds and communities, and therefore does not reflect the ideology of any single religious group,” he added.

He further stated that Jamaat-e-Islami holds a clear vision for society. “We believe that people should live by religious values. However, we do not compel anyone to follow a particular faith. Individuals are free to choose their beliefs, which we believe strengthens moral values and helps build a better community,” he added.

Recently, Jamaat-e-Islami and its political arm, the Welfare Party, faced strong criticism from the CPM for extending support to UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath in the Nilambur by-election.