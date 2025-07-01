Paravur: The Kesari College in Paravur officially begins functioning as a government college from today, fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the region. The 'Praveshnolsavam' (admission day celebration) at the institution will be held at 10.30 am.

Renamed as Kesari Government Arts and Science College, the institution is now affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi University. While the official inauguration is scheduled for a later date, academic activities commence today with 70 students from 12 districts already admitted.

Admissions are underway for the remaining 85 seats across the three undergraduate programmes of BCom, BSc Cyber Forensics and BA Journalism and Mass Communication.

The transition to a government college comes after the Kerala government took over the institution, which was previously managed by the Kesari Memorial Trust. As part of the handover, the Trust has transferred 1.60 acres of land and infrastructure valued at around ₹16 crore to the government, free of cost.

Dr Joby Varghese, currently serving as the special officer, will continue as the principal. Faculty appointments are being made from among the surplus permanent teachers available within the Department of Collegiate Education.

The college currently has nine permanent teaching staff, five permanent non-teaching staff and eight guest lecturers. A few female students have been provided accommodation at the Block Panchayat’s hostel.

The government has plans for the newly upgraded college, with development projects worth ₹100 crore set to be implemented over the next four years.