Kochi: The Ernakulam Cyber Police have arrested actor Minu Muneer for allegedly defaming and intimidating veteran actor-filmmaker Bhalachandra Menon.

Minu was arrested and let on bail on Monday. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had rejected her plea for anticipatory bail.

Menon filed the complaint against the woman in 2024, alleging she defamed him through social media. He has also accused her of intimidation and blackmail.

Minu has been named the first accused in the case. "It is suspected that more people are involved in the case and further investigation is ongoing," a police officer said.