Kottayam: A 33-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly duping a Kottayam native of ₹1.64 crore through online trading.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Vellamkula from Gandhi Nagar, Visakhapatnam, reportedly promised huge returns via online share trading between April 28 and May 20 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the victim from Vadavathur transferred the amount after seeing large profits credited to his trading account. However, when he later tried to withdraw the money, he realised he had been cheated.

Following an investigation, a police team travelled to Visakhapatnam and arrested the accused, who was then produced before a court in Kottayam.