Marayur: Two men, including a notorious criminal were arrested in connection with the theft and smuggling of sandalwood from Marayur on Tuesday. The accused are Ajith (49), from Kalady in Thiruvananthapuram, and Mahesh (39), a native of Pattikkad in Marayur.

The duo felled a 40-year-old sandalwood tree located behind the staff quarters of the Marayur Block Family Health Centre. Police identified Ajith as a hardened criminal with 26 cases, including murder, registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram. He reportedly met Mahesh while both were serving sentences for separate murder cases at Poojappura Central Jail.

Mahesh orchestrated the operation, hiding the sandalwood logs at his residence in Mashivayal. The contraband was then transported in an autorickshaw through Chinnar. At the Tamil Nadu check post, the suspects claimed the logs were pooja items for a forest temple. They carried the sandalwood on foot across the border and handed it over to two others who were later caught, exposing the smuggling network.

Police also recovered a sword used to cut the tree. The two arrested men will be produced before the Devikulam Court. A search is on to locate the remaining suspects. According to Marayur SHO Jiju T R, the arrested individuals will be produced before the Devikulam Court on Wednesday morning.