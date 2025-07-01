Rajakumari: The Santhanpara Government Arts and Science College, launched with much fanfare in 2018 during the previous government’s tenure, continues to function without its own building. Despite being allotted as the third Arts and Science College in the Idukki district by the Higher Education Department, the institution still operates out of the Pooppara panchayat’s Government LP School building.

Though the Revenue Department had allocated land for the college years ago, construction has not begun due to alleged apathy from the Public Works Department (PWD).

The government had sanctioned ₹7 crore for construction, but with no work initiated within three years, the administrative sanction lapsed. In the latest state budget, ₹20 crore was earmarked towards the institution's development. However, progress remains stalled as the PWD (Buildings) is yet to submit a revised estimate, delaying the tender process.

College authorities remain hopeful that once tenders are cleared, development works worth at least ₹40 crore can be undertaken. A master plan worth ₹105 crore, which includes provisions for both college and hostel infrastructure, has already been drawn up.

But as things stand, development remains confined to paper. With the new academic year beginning, students are once again left with no other option but to study in the temporary building, where facilities are limited. Authorities are currently exploring the option of shifting the college to a better facility available for rent. Meanwhile, Shanthanpara panchayat representatives recently met with officials from the PWD and the Higher Education Department in Thiruvananthapuram to help remove the roadblocks to construction.

Drop in student numbers

The college currently offers M Com, BA English, and BSc Mathematics programmes. Though it has an approved intake capacity of 300 across undergraduate and postgraduate levels, only 56 students remain after the last batch of final-year students graduated. Even after the first-year PG admissions, fewer than 100 students are likely to enrol.

Unless modern courses and better infrastructure are introduced soon, the institution risks closure. They have submitted requests to the Higher Education Minister and the Collegiate Director for approval of new-generation courses such as Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Tourism and Travel Management.

A functioning hostel, along with these course offerings, could help attract more students, especially those from the plantation sector, providing greater access to higher education in the region.